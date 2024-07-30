PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's fall camp gets underway this week, and as we begin to prepare for this fall, we take a look at a few members of the Beavers transfer class from this offseason who could make an impact this fall.

We previously looked at the class of 2024 transfers who could make an early impact HERE

MORE: Which Transfers Will Emerge? | 3 Burning Questions Ahead Of Fall Camp | EDGE Top 25: No. 1 Joshua Gray | MBB: Beavers Add International Prospect | Which Prospects Are Visiting This Weekend