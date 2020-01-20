Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com! Oregon State had a couple holes to fill following the early signing period, particularly on the offensive line. The staff has done a great job addressing those needs throughout the month of January, and it now appears that the work has paid off as Livermore (CA) offensive tackle Tyler Morano announced his commitment to Oregon State on Monday following an official visit. Morano has been receiving interest from Oregon State since before the early period, but the Beavs held off on an offer until they got to see him in person on his official visit. Prior to his trip to Corvallis, Morano noted than an opportunity to play in the Pac-12 was something he grew up dreaming about. "Being in a power-five conference is really appealing and I know it's a really great college town, which is very attractive for a school," said Morano. "It would be huge for me (to receive an offer)." RELATED: Top 2021 Safety Steven Ortiz Hearing From The Beavs | 2021 OT Isaia Glass Breaks Down Recent Oregon State Offer

The Beavers were the first power five school to offer Morano, but his list of offers should not go unnoticed as multiple Ivy League schools such as Yale, Penn and Princeton all extended him an opportunity to play at their school. Morano previously told BeaversEdge that he had a visit scheduled at Cal next week, but it is unknown at this time whether or not he will still be taking that visit. At 6-foot-6, 265-pounds, Morano has a very intriguing frame. With a little coaching and maybe a few extra pounds, Morano could become a long-time contributor for Oregon State. "I could definitely see myself redshirting my freshman year, going through the Pac-12 work ethic, and having the assets that come with that." Morano is an athletic offensive lineman who brings a lot of good qualities and potential with him to Corvallis. "My athleticism and agility are two things that stand out about me," Morano said. "I am pretty flexible and am able to stay low and lower than other players." Morano is the 20th member of Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class after DE Alex Lemon announced his decision to reclassify to the class of 2021. He will sign on February 5th.