COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Tyler Morano?
THE COMMITMENT
When Tyler Morano got an offer to play at Oregon State, he knew he couldn't pass it up.
The interest between Morano and the Oregon State coaching staff began in early December, but it was nothing but text messages and phone calls at that point. After the early signing period, the staff really turned up the heat on Morano and got him out for an official visit this past weekend.
Morano knew going into the visit that the Pac-12 was a place he wanted to be, but did not have an offer from the Beavs. When the staff finally gave him the opportunity, Morano was quick to lock things down and make his pledge to Oregon State.
COMMITTED 🧡🖤 #BTD20 pic.twitter.com/mQUHzi9QaM— Tyler Morano (@tymorano99) January 20, 2020
ANALYSIS
Following the December signing period, it became clear that Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik still wanted a little more upfront to add to the 2020 class. With Morano now in the fold, the Beavers appear to have their offensive line set for the upcoming campaign as the Beavers now have 15 scholarship offensive linemen.
Morano will join incoming OL Cooper Darling and Taliese Fuaga as the newcomers while 2019 gray shirt commit Jacob Ferenczi will also join the mix. At 6-foot-6, 265-pounds, Morano already has nice size for an incoming freshman and will likely benefit greatly from taking a redshirt in his first season. Prior to his visit, Morano told BeaversEdge.com that he saw himself as a great fit on the Beavers' line and that he plans to redshirt to prepare him for the rigors of the Pac-12.
All in all, Morano is a strong pickup for the Beavers as he's got a lot of potential and will likely grow into a strong presence upfront with the tutelage of Michalczik.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON MORANO
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news