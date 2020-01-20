When Tyler Morano got an offer to play at Oregon State, he knew he couldn't pass it up.

The interest between Morano and the Oregon State coaching staff began in early December, but it was nothing but text messages and phone calls at that point. After the early signing period, the staff really turned up the heat on Morano and got him out for an official visit this past weekend.

Morano knew going into the visit that the Pac-12 was a place he wanted to be, but did not have an offer from the Beavs. When the staff finally gave him the opportunity, Morano was quick to lock things down and make his pledge to Oregon State.