BeaversEdge - Distance Not A Big Factor For Tampa DB Jaylen Martin

Tampa (FL) safety Jaylen Martin recently added an offer from Oregon State and is seeing his recruitment start to pick back up. It isn't often that the Beavers dip into Florida to recruit, but they as well as Kansas, Iowa State and others have ignored the distance in pursuit of the Chamberlain playmaker.

“It’s starting to pick back up,” said Martin. “The Corona stuff kind of slowed it down, but it is starting to pick back up slowly. I am just going with the flow.”

