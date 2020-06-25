BeaversEdge - Cherry Creek DB Al Ashford Goes In Depth On Virtual Oregon State Visit

Throughout the COVID-19 dead period, Oregon State has been able to turn a lot of focus towards their recruiting efforts and making sure that the relationships built in the 2021 class continue to be nurtured. Virtual visits have been a part of those efforts for schools across the country, and the latest prospect to tour Oregon State was one that the staff has been putting a lot of effort into.

Greenwood Village (CO) defensive back Al Ashford has been seeing a lot of love from the Beaver coaching staff since picking up an offer on Zoom just over two weeks ago. On Tuesday, Ashford got a virtual tour of Oregon State and had many conversations with the staff and his family. He went in depth about the online visit, those conversations and more with BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus.

