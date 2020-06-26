BeaversEdge - Oregon State, Oregon agree to no longer use term ‘Civil War’

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

On Friday, Oregon State University and the University of Oregon announced that effective immediately, the term 'Civil War' would no longer be used in regard to any athletic competitions between the two schools.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” said OSU President Ed Ray. “While not intended as a reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”

“A number of student-athletes, alumni and friends of Oregon State University have questioned the use of the term Civil War in our rivalry series in recent years,” OSU AD Scott Barnes said. “We initiated discussions with our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) about the possibility of eliminating the name “Civil War” from our series and with their leadership, we are moving forward.

OSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), made up of current student-athletes from every sports team on campus, supports removing Civil War from the series.

Former Beaver standouts Steven Jackson and Ken Simonton are among prominent alumni who have also expressed approval and will be a part of the renaming process of the rivalry.

“I had the opportunity last week to meet with many student-athletes and the pulse of the group was clear that we are in full support of renaming the Civil War,” said Joel Walker, OSU’s SAAC president, and a current Beaver men’s soccer student-athlete.

“I want to thank University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill and Athletic Director Rob Mullens for their collaboration in this process and look forward to working together to continue to highlight this outstanding rivalry," Barnes said.

"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," Mullens said. "This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."

The football series between Oregon State and Oregon is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country in the FBS with the 124th tentatively scheduled Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers and Ducks have competed in men’s basketball a record 354 times.