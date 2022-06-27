Cooper Hjerpe Named ABCA National Pitcher Of the Year

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Updated Look At OSU's 2022 Recruiting Rankings | OV Rundown: Weekend of June 24 | Beavers Add 2023 WR Zachary Card | Updated 2022 Scholarship Chart

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named the National Pitcher of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) on Monday. It’s the third organization to recognize him as the nation’s top pitcher for 2022, joining the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game.

Hjerpe sported an 11-2 record and 2.53 earned run average in 2022, leading the Pac-12 Conference in both categories. He also led the nation with a school-record 161 strikeouts, becoming the first Beaver to do so. His 11 wins, meanwhile, were one shy of tying for the nation’s lead.

Hjerpe struck out 10 or more in eight of his 17 starts, including 17 on April 1 versus Stanford, equaling Mason Smith’s school-record set in 1994. Hjerpe also worked at least five innings in 16 of his 17 starts; he posted quality starts 10 times.

OSU

