A month and a half ago Cooper Darling didn't have a single Division 1 offer. Fast forward to the present, and the Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ) Class of 2020 offensive lineman has verbally committed to play for the Oregon State Beavers. The 6’5 290 pound 1stTeam All San Tan Region lineman was born in Salem, Oregon and said it would be a dream come true to play in Corvallis. “Yeah it was awesome to be able to make my dream come true,” said Darling. “The coaching staff is amazing in Corvallis, I connected really well with them. Oregon State has that home town feel an is an amazing atmosphere.”

After receiving his first offer from NAU in late April, Darling’s recruiting took off after coaches watched him up close at the Red Mountain Showcase in early May. Darling received offers from Idaho, SDSU, ASU, and Oregon State all right after that showcase. Darling only needed a few weeks to make his final decision. “It was a crazy ride going from zero offers to five offers…” Darling said. “I can now focus on my Senior year and not be stressed with decision and when to make it.”

Darling took an unofficial visit to Oregon State during the Beavers’ Spring Game in April. Darling said the coaches loved how nasty of a player he was and how strong his work ethic is.

That’s exactly how Williams Field Head Coach Steve Campbell described Darling’s style of play as well. “Nastiness, really high-level coachable player,” Campbell said. “He wants to do what you want him to do. He’s a great worker.”

Campbell saw tremendous growth over this past year from Darling and also spoke on Darling’s leadership skills, “Unbelievable leader,” said Campbell. “The players in the locker room love him, he takes care of business on and off the field.”

Darling is the fourth player from the Class of 2020 to commit to the Beavers and the firts offensive lineman. Darling also becomes the fifth Class of 2020 Arizona High School football offensive lineman to commit to a Power 5 university, including teammate Noah Nelson, who is headed to Oklahoma.