PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: EDGE POD: Wrapping Up Oregon State's Fall Camp | Fall Camp HQ | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend | WATCH: OSU Meets The Media

BALTIMORE, Md. – Oregon State redshirt junior quarterback Chance Nolan has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback.

Nolan, a Menifee, Calif., native, has played in 17 career games for the Beavers, throwing for 3,214 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s completed 250-of-409 (61.1 percent) passes attempted during his Oregon State career.

In 2021, the current redshirt junior started in 12 games, and appeared in all 13. He passed for 19 touchdowns and 2,677 yards, completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.

The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com or calling 1-800-GOBEAVS to see the Beavers home and away. The game versus Oregon is sold out.

OSU Athletics