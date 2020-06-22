BeaversEdge - Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Tariq Silver

Q: What led you to Oregon State and what was the virtual visit process like?

Tariq Silver: "Oregon State had been recruiting me ever since September, so I had a really good relationship with the coaches. Without being able to see the campus in person (because of COVID-19), it made the decision a lot easier knowing I had those relationships. Coach (Marlon) Stewart gave me a campus tour on facetime and he was basically able to show me everything that he could. I wasn't worried about what the campus looked like as much because the relationships were the reason I chose Oregon State. The practice facility, locker room, and training facilities looked amazing."

Q: What put the Beavers over the top in the recruiting process?

TS: "The fact that they had been recruiting me for so long really helped. They had time to get on me early and really build great relationships. The Pac-12 is a conference where I have to be my best and I wanted a situation where I was going up against some of the best competition. "Coach Tinkle believes in me on and off the court, as a person, and I put my faith in him. I loved the talks we had beyond just basketball and coach Stewart has been there for a long time. The relationship between me and him goes way back and there's no doubt this was the place for me."

Q: With the team needing to replace a fair amount of offensive production, do you feel that you can come in and contribute in a big way early?