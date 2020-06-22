BeaversEdge - Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Tariq Silver

Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Tariq Silver
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State men's basketball team focusing its attention on the 2020-21 campaign, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter caught up with sharpshooting JUCO transfer Tariq Silver to get his thoughts on joining the program and what drew him to Corvallis and head coach Wayne Tinkle.
RELATED: Get to Know Future ATH Trevor Pope | Kevin Abel Talks Decision To Return To OSU
Q: What led you to Oregon State and what was the virtual visit process like?
Tariq Silver: "Oregon State had been recruiting me ever since September, so I had a really good relationship with the coaches. Without being able to see the campus in person (because of COVID-19), it made the decision a lot easier knowing I had those relationships.
Coach (Marlon) Stewart gave me a campus tour on facetime and he was basically able to show me everything that he could. I wasn't worried about what the campus looked like as much because the relationships were the reason I chose Oregon State. The practice facility, locker room, and training facilities looked amazing."
Q: What put the Beavers over the top in the recruiting process?
TS: "The fact that they had been recruiting me for so long really helped. They had time to get on me early and really build great relationships. The Pac-12 is a conference where I have to be my best and I wanted a situation where I was going up against some of the best competition.
"Coach Tinkle believes in me on and off the court, as a person, and I put my faith in him. I loved the talks we had beyond just basketball and coach Stewart has been there for a long time. The relationship between me and him goes way back and there's no doubt this was the place for me."
Q: With the team needing to replace a fair amount of offensive production, do you feel that you can come in and contribute in a big way early?
TS: "I'll be able to do whatever the team needs me to be. Whether that's trying to score, creating for others, or getting stops and steals at the defensive end, I'm all for it.
Coach Tinkle told me they needed someone to come in and do all those things at a high level and they believe I'm the right guy to bring it. I want to do whatever it takes to make the tem better because at the end of the day winning is the most important thing."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news