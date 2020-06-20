BeaversEdge - Kevin Abel Talks Decision To Return To Oregon State

Q: Can you just walk us through your decision-making process?

Kevin Abel: "After the two draft days, it was a guarantee. I'm not selling myself short for that signing bonus ($20,000). It was kind of ridiculous in my opinion. After those two days, I knew I was coming back and I'm really excited. It was a win-win situation for me because I was either going to start my dream of being an MLB player or continue my current dream of winning another national championship. It was a win for me to come back and it was a really easy decision."

Q: How excited are you to get back on the field?

KA: "I'm really excited. I feel like I'm finally going to be able to put together a season where I can operate at a level I know I can. I wasn't strong early in my freshman year, my sophomore year got cut short, and this past season just didn't happen. I'm really excited to see what a whole season looks like for me and how this team comes together with all this talent. We're going to be a real powerhouse coming out of the Pac-12 next year.

Q: Where are you at health wise right now? Any restrictions?

KA: "I've been throwing for a while now. Luckily, I was deemed essential by the university for my rehab so I've been able to work out daily with our athletic trainer (Davey LaCroix) all through quarantine. As of a couple of days ago, I'm now considered 100 percent healthy. IT's a great feeling and ready to move forward. As of right now, I'm not planning on throwing a ton during fall ball (if we have it), but I'll definitely be out there."

Q: Did you have a sense as to whether or not you were going to get drafted?