BeaversEdge - Get To Know Future Oregon State ATH Trevor Pope

Has your size changed since signing?

Everything is about the same, I'm sitting at about 6-foot-2, 170.

What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?

I have been going to my friends house who has weights in his garage, and then I have been going out to the field with my wide receiver trainer.

What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

It is still iffy.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?

I have been working to get stronger, faster, and improve my route running ability

How would you describe your playing style?

When I get the ball in my hands, I am a playmaker. I do a lot.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?

I am looking forward to going against Oregon. It's a big rivalry and I know that if we play well against them we can beat anybody.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?

I always liked Adrian Peterson. Now I kind of look up to Julio Jones.

Favorite food?

Buffalo wings

Favorite movie?

The Abduction, that is a good movie

Favorite TV show?

I watched a lot of Kick Buttowski growing up, that and Phineas and Ferb.

Favorite hype song?

I listen to Gunna and Shoreline Mafia. I change the songs every day.

Describe yourself in three words.

Funny, quiet, passionate

Celebrity Crush?

Chantel Jeffries

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Teleportation

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

I would probably buy a house on the hills

What is a good piece of advice you would share to an upcoming a recruit?

Everyone is always watching, so keep working and try to be better than everyone you line up against.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

I always felt like I could go there and focus on school and football - no distractions. Not only that, but its the Pac-12, which was always the dream. The facilities are nice and the people are good.

What are your goals for your freshman year?

Go out there and learn.