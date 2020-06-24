BeaversEdge - Catching up with Oregon State Signee Rodrigue Andela

Q: How are things going for you?

Rodrigue Andela: "Things are good. I'm actually on campus now. I got cleared from the COVID testing and will start conditioning tomorrow with the team. I really wanted to get here early and be settled when everyone comes back. I've also got some summer classes to take too, so that was another reason I wanted to be here early."

Q: What led you to choose Oregon State?

RA: "I came here because I believe that as a big man, I can really thrive here. I wanted to go somewhere where I could play as a big man and where that position would be valued. I see myself having a lot of playing time here and that was really important to me. OSU is also a great place to get my degree and that's really important to me too."

Q: What's your relationship like with Coach Tinkle and what made the Beavers an attractive option to you?