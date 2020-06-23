BeaversEdge - Oregon State Makes Top 8 For California OL Garrett DiGiorgio

Oregon State Makes Top 8 For California OL Garrett DiGiorgio
Phelan (CA) offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio trimmed his list of schools down to eight on Monday night, with Oregon State, Cal, Duke, UCLA, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, and San Diego State making the cut.
DiGiorgio picked up his offer from the Beavers back in February when both coach Michalczik and coach Wozniak made the trip to his school. Since then, the staff has remained in touch and done well to make his top list.
"Oregon State is one of the schools I got to visit before the shut down. the coaching staff there is really real and you can tell they love what they do. I have a great connection with all of them and continue to speak to them often."
Top 8 🙏🏻🖤— Garrett DiGiorgio (@_garrettdg) June 23, 2020
Thank you all for the support and love!!
(Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/MtJFeQORov
Before the COVID-19 dead period changed the recruiting schedule as we know it, DiGiorgio made a trip to Corvallis and both he and the coaches liked what they saw.
With a 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame, DiGiorgio already has the size that coaches train their offensive linemen to become. He has played both left and right tackle for Serrano, so he will bring a lot to the table immediately out of high school. The Beavers are looking to add a couple more offensive linemen in their 2021 class, so it would not be surprising to see the staff begin to push even harder for DiGiorgio as time goes on.
