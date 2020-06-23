BeaversEdge - Oregon State Makes Top 8 For California OL Garrett DiGiorgio

Phelan (CA) offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio trimmed his list of schools down to eight on Monday night, with Oregon State, Cal, Duke, UCLA, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, and San Diego State making the cut.

DiGiorgio picked up his offer from the Beavers back in February when both coach Michalczik and coach Wozniak made the trip to his school. Since then, the staff has remained in touch and done well to make his top list.

"Oregon State is one of the schools I got to visit before the shut down. the coaching staff there is really real and you can tell they love what they do. I have a great connection with all of them and continue to speak to them often."

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!