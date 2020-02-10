Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Orange (CA) defensive back Robert Regan is one of the top in the country at his position, and has double-digit offers from multiple different power five conferences to back it up.

With schools like Wisconsin, Boise State, Oregon State, LSU and Utah in contact, Regan will have a lot on his plate during the recruiting process, but for now is focused on getting better.

“I think things are pretty good right now," Regan said. "I just want to keep progressing, right now I am focusing on getting out of my breaks."

