BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Kansas DB Elijah Jones Transfers To Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Instant Analysis: What Is OSU Getting In Fenwick? | Breaking: Beavers Add SC RB DeShaun Fenwick

Not 24 hours after former South Carolina running back DaShaun Fenwick announced his intention to transfer to Oregon State, the Beavers added another talented-transfer as former Kansas defensive back Elijah Jones announced that he was coming to Corvallis.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound DB fills a position of need for the Beavers as he'll be a prime candidate to fill the void left by the NFL-bound Nahshon Wright at cornerback.

The Florida native started his career at Ellsworth CC (Iowa) for two years before spending the next three years at Kanas.

He appeared in 19 games for the Jayhawks, recording 34 tackles and four tackles for loss. While he didn't record an interception during his stint with the Jayhawks, he secured four during his time in JUCO.

Jones is coming off a 2020 season that saw him have his best statistical year at Kansas as he played in nine games, recorded 23 tackles, and had three tackles for loss.

He entered the 2020 season as a redshirt-senior but given the NCAA's blanket-waiver, he is eligible to play again next season. He'll have one year to play one.

LINK TO KU BIO

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Jones' transfer...