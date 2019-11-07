Moore left Auburn's program in September before entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He has been enrolled in classes at Oregon State since Monday, November 4th.

BeaversEdge has learned that the sixth-ranked defensive end in the 2019 class and four-star prospect Charles Moore has transferred from Auburn to Oregon State.

Moore will have four years of eligibility remaining at Oregon State.

According to Rivals, Moore was one of the top players in the class of 2019. He was ranked 79th overall, 4th in the state of Mississippi and the sixth best defensive end in the country.

Moore's arrival provides much needed depth to the defensive line, and more could be joining as the Beavers have targets remaining on the board such as Latrell Bankston and Keanu Tanuvasa.

Follow along at BeaversEdge for more updates on Moore, the Oregon State football team and the latest recruiting news.

