Oregon State got in early on 2021 Queen Creek (AZ) offensive tackle Isaia Glass this week.

It has been an interesting football career for Glass, who now holds offers from two Pac-12 schools in Washington State and the Beavs after just one season at his positon.

“I feel pretty good,” said Glass. “I just got my second offer so the recruiting process is starting to move a little faster for me.”

The OSU coaching staff was in contact with Glass for a couple months prior to the offer, sending him mail and exchanging words when the chances were given. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik decided that he liked what he saw and extended an offer on Wednesday.

“Oregon State has been sending me a lot of stuff through Twitter and coach M said he has been watching me through this last season,” Glass said. “He has just said he likes what I’ve done and likes my frame so he decided to offer me.”