Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Goodyear (AZ) safety Steven Ortiz has emerged as one of the top safeties in the class of 2021.

Ortiz boasts nearly 20 offers from the likes of Penn State, Washington, Oregon State, Nebraska, Cal and many more, and is hearing from plenty of other schools who have yet to offer as well. One of those schools is Oregon State, who is developing a great relationship with the Arizona play maker.

"I am hearing from Coach Bray, Coach Watkins, and coach Blue," Ortiz said. "We have a great relationship, we talk all the time and coach Bray comes by my school a lot just telling me about the program and how it is on the rise."

RELATED: 2021 OT Isaia Glass Breaks Down Recent Oregon State Offer | Top Oregon State Offensive Players in 2019: No. 8 Teagan Quitoriano