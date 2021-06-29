BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 25 B.J. Baylor

B.J. Baylor Bio No. 4 5-foot-11, 208-pounds Running Back Rs-Junior Wharton, Texas Wharton HS 2020 stats: 7 GP - 27 attempts - 124 yards - 4.6 yards per carry - one touchdown

2020 Recap

Serving as Jermar Jefferson's primary backup in the backfield, Baylor appeared in all seven games in 2021 and was routinely the first guy off the bench in the backfield. He was one of only eight players on offense to play in all seven games and despite seeing limited run as a backup, flashed brief potential of being someone the Beavers could rely on in 2021. Baylor's best performance of the season statistically came in Oregon State's 27-21 loss to Washington in week two where he took eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. While Jefferson seized the spotlight for the past couple of seasons, there's now a guard change at the position and there's no other 'back on the roster who is as experienced in the system as Baylor is and that's something he'll need to capitalize on heading into fall camp.

2021 Outlook

With Jefferson now a member of the Detroit Lions, the opportunity is now or never for Baylor to seize the spotlight and be the guy in the backfield. He's been as diligent and patient as anyone, biding his time and working his way up the depth chart for a moment such as this. However, the job won't be handed to him as the Beavers brought in former South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick to compete for the starting job. The battle between those two is arguably one of the most intriguing to watch during fall camp and it's hard to know which way the coaching staff is currently leaning. Baylor has the slight nod currently as he held his ground in spring and performed well despite a good-looking session from Fenwick. However, fall camp is going to be huge for that status quo as it'll most certainly be one of the better 1-on-1 battles we'll see this fall. The staff has been keen on utilizing one or two running backs at most the past couple of seasons, so it's possible there could be an eventual sharing of the duties, but right now I see Baylor as having the first crack at being the starter based on his experience in the system and seniority.

Previously