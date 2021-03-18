BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington State

Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington State
With the No. 23 Oregon State baseball team (11-3) set to continue Pac-12 play against Washington State (10-2) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Washington State (10-2) vs No. 23 Oregon State (11-3)
Corvallis, Ore; Goss Stadium
TV - Oregon State Live Stream (CLICK HERE)
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
Friday, March 19th - 5:35 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (1-2, 2.70)
WSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Brandon White (2-0, 3.07)
Saturday, March 20th - 1:35 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (1-1, 2.49)
WSU SP - RHP Zane Mills (3-0, 0.42)
Sunday, March 21st - 1:05 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 2.41)
WSU SP - TBA
Scouting WSU
Opposing Hitters to watch
#28 Collin Montez - Sr. OF -.419 avg, 18 H, 3 2B, 4 HR, 11 RBI
#7 Kyle Manzardo - Jr. INF -.412 avg, 21 H, 4 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI
#23 Kodie Kolden - Jr. INF -.370 avg, 17 H, 1 3B, 1 HR, 16 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State opens the series ranked seventh nationally for earned run average at 2.07, which also places them first in the Pac-12.
- OSU also ranks seventh nationally with a1.07 WHIP, which also tops in the conference.
- Oregon State has held opponents to just 2.3 runs per game this season, good for a tie for third nationally. OSU has also held opponents scoreless in the first inning this season.
- OSU’s staff has limited opponents to eight hits and three walks with 17 strikeouts in 14first-inning frames this season.
- Opponents are batting just .167 in the first inning.
- The Oregon State pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts Sunday, giving the Beavers 35 over the three-game series. OSU has 72 strikeouts in the last 54 innings combined versus BYU and Oregon.
- The Beavers are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games versus Washington State and have won 11 straight games at home versus the Cougars. OSU is 20-6-1 vs WSU since 2011 and has won all but one series over that stretch.
- OSU is limiting opponents to 6.1 hits per game, good for 10th nationally.
- The staff has given up 27 fewer earned runs, 17 fewer walks and eight fewer hits than last season through 14 games.
- Andy Armstrong was 6-for-15 and Joe Casey 5-for-13 the last time OSU played WSU, in 2019.
- Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 with a .988 fielding percentage, which also ranks seventh nationally.
- The Beavers are 4-1 in night games & OSU is 9-0 when scoring first.
Oregon State Stats
Pac-12 Standings
Prediction
Oregon State Sweeps Washington State
-> Following a weekend against Oregon that saw the Beavers drop two of three and get shutout in both losses, I expect the Beavers to bounce back in a big way against Washington State.
OSU was definitely exposed offensively against the Ducks and I think the Beavers will see this series against the Cougars as a prime opportunity to get back on track.
WSU allows 3.69 earned runs per game, which is eighth-best in the conference, and has walked 61 batters, which is the second-most, so the opportunity to get on base and get in position to score should be there for the OSU.
I would imagine the sting of losing the series to Oregon will certainly stand with the Beavers and the fact that they were able to end that series with a win tells me they'll be ready to go against the Cougars. Look for the Beavers to sweep in Goss this weekend...
----
