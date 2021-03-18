BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Washington State

With the No. 23 Oregon State baseball team (11-3) set to continue Pac-12 play against Washington State (10-2) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Oregon State opens the series ranked seventh nationally for earned run average at 2.07, which also places them first in the Pac-12.

- OSU also ranks seventh nationally with a1.07 WHIP, which also tops in the conference.

- Oregon State has held opponents to just 2.3 runs per game this season, good for a tie for third nationally. OSU has also held opponents scoreless in the first inning this season.

- OSU’s staff has limited opponents to eight hits and three walks with 17 strikeouts in 14first-inning frames this season.

- Opponents are batting just .167 in the first inning.

- The Oregon State pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts Sunday, giving the Beavers 35 over the three-game series. OSU has 72 strikeouts in the last 54 innings combined versus BYU and Oregon.

- The Beavers are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games versus Washington State and have won 11 straight games at home versus the Cougars. OSU is 20-6-1 vs WSU since 2011 and has won all but one series over that stretch.

- OSU is limiting opponents to 6.1 hits per game, good for 10th nationally.

- The staff has given up 27 fewer earned runs, 17 fewer walks and eight fewer hits than last season through 14 games.

- Andy Armstrong was 6-for-15 and Joe Casey 5-for-13 the last time OSU played WSU, in 2019.

- Oregon State is second in the Pac-12 with a .988 fielding percentage, which also ranks seventh nationally.

- The Beavers are 4-1 in night games & OSU is 9-0 when scoring first.