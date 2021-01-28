BeaversEdge - Beavs Making A Late Push To Add To 2021 Class

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With National Signing Day 2.0 on the horizon, Beaver fans are beginning to wonder what additions, aside from linebacker Orion Maile-Kaufusi, will take place in the 2021 class prior to February 3rd.

On Wednesday, Oregon State sent out a couple new offers, proving that there may still be some work to be done.

In-state defensive lineman Brody Reese was the first to add an offer from the Beavs.

Though he wasn't able to play this past year, Reese had a huge season in 2019, recording 88 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Needless to say, Reese is a disruptor and uses his size to his advantage. Not only is Reese a football player, he is also a state champion wrestler and a fantastic student in the classroom. Defensive lineman are a need for the Beavers, so Reese could be a fantastic late addition to the class.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle holds a preferred walk on offer from Washington, as well as offers to Western Oregon, San Diego, Linfield, Northern Colorado, and Valpo.