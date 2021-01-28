BeaversEdge - Beavs Making A Late Push To Add To 2021 Class

Beavs Making A Late Push To Add To 2021 Class
With National Signing Day 2.0 on the horizon, Beaver fans are beginning to wonder what additions, aside from linebacker Orion Maile-Kaufusi, will take place in the 2021 class prior to February 3rd.
On Wednesday, Oregon State sent out a couple new offers, proving that there may still be some work to be done.
In-state defensive lineman Brody Reese was the first to add an offer from the Beavs.
Though he wasn't able to play this past year, Reese had a huge season in 2019, recording 88 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Needless to say, Reese is a disruptor and uses his size to his advantage. Not only is Reese a football player, he is also a state champion wrestler and a fantastic student in the classroom. Defensive lineman are a need for the Beavers, so Reese could be a fantastic late addition to the class.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle holds a preferred walk on offer from Washington, as well as offers to Western Oregon, San Diego, Linfield, Northern Colorado, and Valpo.
The second player to pick up an offer from Oregon State was Mobile (AL) defensive back LaDareyen Craig.
In eight games this season, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound playmaker used his 4.38 40-yard dash speed to help him record 41 tackles, 9 pass break ups, and 3 interceptions.
Craig has seen his stock rise in a big way since the early period, adding offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, and of course, Oregon State.
Alabama is typically not a state that the Beavers recruit very hard, but would certainly be able to win big if they were able to land Craig.
