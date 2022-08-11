NUGGETS From Oregon State's Eighth Day Of Fall Camp

Oregon State was back out at Reser Stadium for its eighth day of fall camp Thursday morning. Practice was on the shorter side, with a bigger emphasis on special teams.

- Tyjon Lindsey gets the play of the day, snagging a sweet touchdown catch from Chance Nolan over his shoulder, tiptoeing his way in bounds for the touchdown. A close second was a sweet 30-yard throw-and-catch from Tristan Gebbia to Silas Bolden on a go route up the near sideline. Gebbia put it right where he needed to and Bolden showed good instinct tracking the ball in the air and reeling it in while shielding the defender.

- I’m usually writing Kitan Oladapo in this spot with an interception or PBU, but he didn’t actually get his hands on the ball today (shockingly). Instead, Ryan Cooper Jr., Akili Arnold, Ron Hardge III, and redshirt freshman Jack Kane each got their hands on a pass. As you heard from Blue Adams in our video, he’s really pleased by the young guys that are stepping in.

- Jesiah Irish looked nifty on a sweep play where he took it around the edge and dodged multiple tacklers on his way to the end zone. Gabe Milbourn caught a touchdown on a quick slant from Gebbia as well.

- The Beavers will scrimmage Saturday...

