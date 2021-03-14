BeaversEdge - Reaction: Oregon State Returns To The Dance

Reaction: Oregon State Returns To The Dance
With the Oregon State men's basketball team officially in March Madness following its Pac-12 Championship over Colorado, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the win!
The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air at 3 p.m. on CBS...
Latest Bracketology
Press Conferences
Highlights
Social Media Reaction
It’s Selection Sunday!! The show will begin at 3 p.m. PT on CBS.— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Not a matter of it, but when. #TicketPunched #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/fWEmWbq6P3
Next stop: Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/0pElOBdlCk— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Woke up feelin like a PAC12 CHAMP. Good morning ! #Respectfully— Ethan Thompson (@_ethanthompson5) March 14, 2021
Woke up feelin like...... A CHAMP— Zach Reichle (@zach_reichle33) March 14, 2021
woke up like this pic.twitter.com/BXqxPywdaa— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Goodnight #BeaverNation pic.twitter.com/876XqdiaSE— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Mood 🕺🏿🕺🏿. I’m goin dancin Pac 12 CHAMP. I GIVE ALL THANKS TO GOD CAUSE THIS A BLESSING FR!!— Gianni (@giannihunt) March 14, 2021
“Promise you we won’t finish 12th.” 🗣— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 14, 2021
Wayne Tinkle doesn’t break his promises!#GoBeavs | @BeaverMBBpic.twitter.com/97uJ8iT25o
PAC 12 CHAMP.— Jarod Lucas (@jarodlucash) March 14, 2021
Yessir beaver nation ‼️‼️ https://t.co/zlHAHoyklD— warith 💤 (@w_alatishe) March 14, 2021
A BID FOR THE BEAVERS ✅— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021
Oregon State upsets No. 23 Colorado for its first Pac-12 Tournament Championship! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lEW1hsDAse
And just like that...— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
We're the champions!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/IAKseMCRZK
Congrats @jarodlucash, @_ethanthompson5 and of course, Most Outsanding Player @w_alatishe on making the Pac-12 All-Tournament team! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/G6bRZqKXQf— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
LADDERS ➡️ SCISSORS pic.twitter.com/LSS7TlQaiJ— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
#12th lol— Zach Reichle (@zach_reichle33) March 14, 2021
✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺✂️🕺— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Started from the bottom now we here! From 12th to CHAMPION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vUDt3zGl1n— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) March 14, 2021
👀 @MEPOSU with the final call of the game!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/JetvT4hEVC— The Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) March 14, 2021
🎉 LET IT RAIN 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TgB7N2MHrz— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
Special team. Special moment!! CHAMPIONS!!!!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/emmQek9DGu— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
What a team effort and great run to get it done to return to the NCAA tourney. Congrats to @waynetinkle and his staff and the Beaver players that stayed together and get a chance to dance. Pac 12 champs, amazing #damgood— Brent Barry (@Barryathree) March 14, 2021
THE BEAVERS ARE THE PAC-12 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!!!— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 14, 2021
WE'RE GOING BACK TO THE DANCE!!!!!
🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫🦫#GOBEAVS pic.twitter.com/dfsvjh7wEy
Oregon State has won the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time in school history.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2021
This is NOT good for bubble teams. https://t.co/yX7XNSxx7F
