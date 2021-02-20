BeaversEdge - Beavers Slam Their Way Past New Mexico

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Joe Casey, Ryan Ober and Cesar Valero Sanchez all hit home runs and Cooper Hjerpe shined in his first career start to send Oregon State to a 14-1 win over New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Casey and Ober both homered in a six-run fifth inning, punctuated by the latter’s grand slam that paced OSU to an 11-0 lead. Valero Sanchez then finished off OSU’s scoring with a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Hjerpe held New Mexico (0-2 overall) in check for 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine while limiting the Lobos to three hits and a walk. It was his seventh career appearance for the Beavers and he earned his second career win.

OSU (1-1) scored five in the third to take its first lead of the season. The Beavers singled five consecutive times, with Casey, Troy Claunch and Andy Armstrong all driving in at least one run for a 4-0 lead before Jacob Melton’s sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

That led to Casey’s two-run blast to start the scoring in the fifth, followed by Ober’s second home run of the season a few batters later.

Justin Armbruester started for New Mexico and took the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs in three innings.

Andy Armstrong had three hits for the Beavers, while Claunch, Casey, Kyler McMahan and Jake Dukart all had two to help pace the 16-hit day.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Gonzaga Sunday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona). The Beavers are set to start right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs against Gonzaga lefty Bradley Mullans.

Follow The Game

Follow Sunday’s game via TuneIn radio on the Beaver Sports Network as well as on Flo Sports. Both links can be found by visiting the schedule page on osubeavers.com.

The Big Fly

Oregon State’s three home run effort were the most by the Beavers since Beau Philip, Adley Rutschman and Zack Zalesky all went deep in a 5-2 win over USC on May 24, 2019.

Staff Through Two

Oregon State has sent 12 pitchers to the mound in the first two games of the season. Those 12 have combined to strike out 21 in 18 innings while limiting Kansas State and New Mexico to seven hits and nine walks. The group has allowed four runs, including three earned for a 1.50 earned run average.

McMahan’s Hit Streak

McMahan tallied two hits in Saturday’s win to extend his hit streak to nine games. He is 17-for-33 (.515) during the streak.

More On Hjerpe

Hjerpe has thrown in 9 1/3 innings lifetime at Surprise Stadium, and the lefty has yet to allow a run. He has combined for 13 strikeouts and two walks while limiting Gonzaga (2020) and New Mexico to a combined three hits.

Notable Notes

- Oregon State was a combined 10-for-22 with runners on base in the win.

- Oregon State also advanced runners 17 times in 26 attempts.

- Oregon State placed five leadoff batters on base in eight innings.

- Ober has two hits this season; both have been home runs. He leads OSU with six RBI.

- Kyle Dernedde picked up his first career hit with a single on Saturday.

- Bryant Salgado (RHP), Jaren Hunter (RHP), Kyle Froemke (INF) and Garrett Forrester (INF) all made their Oregon State debuts in the win.

