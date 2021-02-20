BeaversEdge - Beavers Add 2021 PWO OL Tyler Voltin

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team added another piece to the 2021 recruiting class on Friday evening as local offensive lineman Tyler Voltin announced he was accepting his preferred walk-on offer from the Beavers.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman (Regis High School, Ore.) already boasts an ideal frame, and when you give him a couple of seasons to hone in his skills with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, there's a lot of reasons to think he could become a quality playmaker for the Beavers upfront.

With the Beavers taking a fair number of PWO's this recruiting cycle, there's no question that Jonathan Smith and Co. see the value in bringing in several guys who they think have the potential to grow into reliable playmakers down the line...