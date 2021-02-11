BeaversEdge - Beavers Offer A Pair Of 2022 Defensive Linemen

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With both signing periods for the 2021 recruiting class now in the rearview, the Oregon State football team is starting to look to the 2022 class and beyond as they continue to build the future of this team.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Beavers offered a pair of 2022 defensive linemen as Zach Rowell and Jacob Holmes picked up offers from defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, respectively.

Rowell, who last played in 2019 for Torry Pines High School in California, recorded 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four sacks during his sophomore campaign. Despite not playing this past season due to COVID, teams certainly see the potential in his 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame as he's received offers this year from Arizona, UCLA, San Diego State, and now Oregon State.

"I'm very invested in their program," Rowell said. "I love their style of play and how they compete at a very high level."

Holmes, who hails from Chandler Ariz. is coming off a junior season (three games) at Cesar Chavez High School that saw him record 23 tackles, four sacks, and one forced and recovered fumble.

Following his junior season, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder was named First Team All-Region DL and was named the Phoenix Union District defensive player of the year. He'll finish his high school career at Chandler High School... The Beavers are Holmes' first power-five offer as he previously sported offers from San Jose State and Utah State.

"I’m a big fan of the Beavers and I really like (defensive line coach) Legi Suiaunoa," Holmes said. "Coach Legi knows what he’s talking about and he seems very intelligent. And I can see myself fitting in their system pretty well."