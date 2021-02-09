Five Needs For Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State has now shifted their focus entirely to the 2022 recruiting class, and have identified many targets already.
According to the BeaversEdge scholarship distribution chart, Oregon State is only set to lose 10 seniors following the 2021 season, but attrition is always to be expected, so there is reason to believe the upcoming class could potentially be larger in quantity than 2021.
Regardless, we take a look below at five positions of need for the upcoming recruiting class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news