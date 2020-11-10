BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap
With week nine of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String
-> With Gardner Minshew ailing, Luton received his first NFL start this past Sunday against the Texans and didn't disappoint.
The former cannon-armed Oregon State QB rose to the occasion and went 26-for-38 for 304 yards and one touchdown, while also adding a 13-yard touchdown run that drew oohs and aahs across the NFL. Luton wasn't able to lead the Jags to a victory, but he definetly gave the team the spark they've been looking for and a result, he'll get another chance this weekend.
Jags' head coach Doug Marrone confirmed on Monday afternoon that Luton will indeed get his second straight start, and is set to go toe-to-toe against the likes of Aaron Rodgers.
"Jake will play quarterback [against Green Bay]," Marrone said. "He'll get better the more he plays. That was really like preseason game one as far as getting out there and going to play. He did some good things."
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Mannion did not play in Minnesota's 24-10 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> In Chicago's 24-17 loss to Tennessee, Nall scored his first career touchdown as he hauled in a six-yard pass from Nick Foles.
The former Oregon State great played the role of receiving 'back once starting RB David Montgomery went down with a head injury. Nall secured all four of his targets for 35 yards and a score and could be in line to be either the starting 'back or split duties with Cordarelle Patterson against Minnesota.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> Pierce played as a reserve in Chicago's 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Despite not seeing NFL much action just yet, the opportunity could be on the horizon for Pierce as Montgomery likely won't be ready for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota as he's in concussion protocol.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 27-25 win over Jacksonville, Cooks hauled in three of his nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown. Most of Cooks' damage came on his 57-yard touchdown from where he was able to break to the outside and turn on the jets against the Jags' defense.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai was inactive (coach's decision) in the Colts' 24-10 loss to Baltimore. Togiai has been inactive for over a month now that the Colts have their full complement of tight ends, but remains firmly in the mix should an injury strike the room.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
-> Remmers started at right tackle and saw action on 54 plays in Kansas City's 33-31 win over Carolina on Sunday. The Chiefs improved to 8-1 this season.
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR
-> After spending the majority of the season on short-term IR, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Seumalo to return to the field. It's uncertain exactly when that'll be, but it's a big positive step and could mean that his return is imminent.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
-> Andrews played as a reserve and saw action on five plays in New York's 30-27 loss to New England on Monday night.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 24-19 win over Dallas, Nelson recorded two tackles to help keep the Steelers undefeated.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 44-34 win over Seattle, Poyer was the teams' second-leading tackler, recording 10 total (seven solos). He also added a pass deflection and a quarterback hit.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> Hekker and the Rams were idle this week, they'll face Seattle this weekend...
