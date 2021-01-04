 BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap
football

Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the final week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

Quarterback 

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String

-> Luton didn't see action in Jacksonville's 28-14 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

-> With Patrick Mahomes sitting because of the guaranteed one seed, Moore was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster Sunday but did not play in the 38-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running Back 

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String

-> In Chicago's 35-16 loss to Green Bay, Nall saw action on 14 snaps but didn't record any statistics. The Bears will face New Orleans on Sunday.

Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String

-> Against Green Bay, Pierce took one carry for minus-one yard. He played five other snaps but didn't record any stats. He'll face the Saints on Sunday.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 41-38 loss to Tennessee, Cooks exploded for 11 catches (16 targets), 166 yards, and two touchdowns. Additionally, he averaged 15.1 yards per catch and had a long reception of 38 on the day. No question Cooks established something in Houston with quarterback Deshaun Watson and that bodes well for next season and beyond. Depending on who the Texans hire, this could be a vastly improved team next season.

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR

-> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress.

Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End 

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String

-> Togiai was activated off the injured reserve prior to the Colts' 28-14 win over Jacksonville on Sunday. However, he was not active in the game.

Offensive Line 

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String

-> Seumalo started at left guard and played on all 68 offensive snaps for Philadelphia in the Eagles' 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String

Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Stephen Nelson (22) tackles Giovani Bernard (25)
Stephen Nelson (22) tackles Giovani Bernard (25) (AP)

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out

-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 24-22 loss to Cleveland, Nelson recorded three tackles and one pass deflection. Pittsburgh advanced to the playoffs and will re-face the Browns on Sunday.

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> In Buffalo's 56-26 win over Miami, Poyer finished with two tackles. The Bills finished with a 13-3 record and will host Indianapolis on Saturday.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String

-> In Los Angeles' 18-7 win over Arizona, Hekker punted five times for 222 yards. He averaged 44.4 yards per punt, had a long of 55 on the day, and recorded one inside the 20. The Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in Seattle...

