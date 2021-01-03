PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After inking what is considered to be a very small class during the early nation signing period, many people are eager to see what Oregon State's plans are next. More immediate additions through the portal? A few more additions for the 2021 class in the late period? Shifting focus to 2022? Only time will tell.

What there is no doubt about, however, is that the 2022 class will be larger in quantity than the one before it for Oregon State. Although it is very early, we decided to take a stab at a list of 22 prospects - 11 offense, 8 defense, and 3 athletes - that could end up as top targets for the Beavers in the upcoming recruiting cycle.