BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Improve To .500 In Pac-12 Play With 73-64 Win Over Cal

The Oregon State men's basketball team (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12) moved to .500 in Pac-12 play with a 73-64 win over the California Golden Bears at Gill Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Beavers, who were without center Roman Silva, and all three assistant coaches (Kerry Rupp, Stephen Thompson, & Marlon Stewart) due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, didn't play their best game of the season by any means, but they managed to dig deep in the second half to earn the hard-fought victory.

After a 26-point first-half where head coach Wayne Tinkle said his group didn't look particularly interested, he let them hear it the halftime break and they responded with a 47-point second-half that showed what the team is capable of when they're firing on all cylinders.

"We really dug deep and showed it was important to us, and I'm not sure that it was in the first half or some other games this season," Tinkle said. "I thought the guys responded and really grew a pair there in the second half and I'm really proud of them."

Maurice Calloo scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Ethan Thompson went for 16 points and five assists, and Jarod Lucas went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Oregon State will host Stanford at Gill Coliseum on Monday at 12:00 p.m.on Pac-12 Networks.