BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String -> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall didn't record any statistics in Chicago's 36-7 win over Houston. He didn't receive a rush and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String -> Pierce didn't play in Chicago's 36-7 win over Houston.



Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 36-7 loss to Chicago, Cooks was sidelined and didn't record any statistics. Cooks, who is coming back from a neck injury, is expected to return for the Texans' week 15 matchup against the Colts. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Brandin Cooks (neck) expected back for Week 15 https://t.co/xeRxGBhcm0 — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) December 15, 2020

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 44-27 victory over the Raiders. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> After missing last weeks' contest due to an injury, Nelson returned in the Steelers' 26-15 loss to Buffalo. He recorded six tackles and recorded three pass deflections. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 26-15 upset-win over Pittsburgh, Poyer led the Bills in tackles with nine, while also recording one pass deflection.



BIG DUBSSSSSSS!!!!!🗣🗣🗣🗣🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 14, 2020

Jordan Poyer said #Bills players noticed the #Steelers JuJu Smith Schuster dancing on the logo before the game. They enjoyed doing their own dancing after they sealed the win — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 14, 2020

Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace said they noticed the #Steelers dancing on their logo pregame.



"That turns you up a little bit. We were hyped up on the sideline."



To be fair, Jerry Hughes and Micah Hyde said they did not notice it. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LEgwyysnFt — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 14, 2020

