BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 14 Recap
With week 14 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String
-> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> Nall didn't record any statistics in Chicago's 36-7 win over Houston. He didn't receive a rush and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> Pierce didn't play in Chicago's 36-7 win over Houston.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 36-7 loss to Chicago, Cooks was sidelined and didn't record any statistics. Cooks, who is coming back from a neck injury, is expected to return for the Texans' week 15 matchup against the Colts.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Brandin Cooks (neck) expected back for Week 15 https://t.co/xeRxGBhcm0— Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) December 15, 2020
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 44-27 victory over the Raiders. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
AFC West Champs!!!! https://t.co/TdIa6LkKm4— Mike Remmers (@mremmers75) December 13, 2020
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> After missing last weeks' contest due to an injury, Nelson returned in the Steelers' 26-15 loss to Buffalo. He recorded six tackles and recorded three pass deflections.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 26-15 upset-win over Pittsburgh, Poyer led the Bills in tackles with nine, while also recording one pass deflection.
BIG DUBSSSSSSS!!!!!🗣🗣🗣🗣🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 14, 2020
Jordan Poyer said #Bills players noticed the #Steelers JuJu Smith Schuster dancing on the logo before the game. They enjoyed doing their own dancing after they sealed the win— Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 14, 2020
🏆 Week 14 NFL Team of the Week 🏆— PFF (@PFF) December 14, 2020
RB: Derrick Henry
WR: A.J. Brown
TE: Travis Kelce
DI: Aaron Donald
EDGE: Khalil Mack
S: Jordan Poyer
Full team here ⬇️
Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace said they noticed the #Steelers dancing on their logo pregame.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 14, 2020
"That turns you up a little bit. We were hyped up on the sideline."
To be fair, Jerry Hughes and Micah Hyde said they did not notice it. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LEgwyysnFt
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 24-3 win over New England, Hekker punted six times for 248 yards. He averaged 41.3 yards per punt, had a long of 48 on the day, and still remains first in Pro Bowl voting amongst punters.
