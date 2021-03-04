BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Best Ducks 71-64, Advance To Semifinals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team continued its strong late-season play Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament as the Beavers knocked off the 19th-ranked Oregon Ducks 71-64.

The Beavers (11-6), who have won five straight and eight of their last nine, fought off a cold-shooting and sluggish first quarter to earn their second victory over the Ducks in a week.

It wasn't the start OSU was looking for as they had just five points and shot 12% from the field in the first quarter while trailing UO by five, but then it all flipped.

"I think we were just rushed, we were a little out of sorts," Aleah Goodman said. "I take a lot of responsibility for that. That's something on me to calm our team down, get us in the right offense, and just playing like ourselves. Credit to Oregon. They were intense. They threw a lot of energy at us in the first quarter."

The Beavers responded with a 19 point second-quarter, a blistering-31 point second quarter (season-high for a quarter), and a 16 point fourth quarter.

"That third quarter was special. We had great performances throughout our roster," head coach Scott Rueck said. "The other day we had six players that finished in double figures. Today we had two with eight points. And to beat really good teams you have to -- it's best to have scoring come from all over. That's what I challenged the team with, stay aggressive."

Talia von Oelhoffen led the way for the Beavers with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists while Goodman added 13 points, seven assists, and two rebounds.

"We just settled down. We got back to basketball like we know how to play. We executed really well. But, yeah, I just think overall we just completely settled down," Goodman said.

Taylor Jones (10 points and eight boards) and Sasha Goforth (10 points, three rebounds) also reached double figures. Taya Corosdale and Jelena Mitrovic each had eight points.

Following the win over the Ducks, the Beavers will face the winner of No. 4 Stanford/USC at 5 p.m. on Friday...

What I'm most happy about, though, is just this team has gone through the craziest year," Rueck said. "And to get to this point, have an opportunity tomorrow night in the Pac-12 semifinal, not only to advance to the championship and have another opportunity to win, but maybe if it took this one to cement our spot in the NCAA Tournament, I mean that's why they came here to do these types of things."