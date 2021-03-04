Gooding, Idaho TE Colston Loveland Hearing The Most From Oregon State
Many targets are emerging all across the board for Oregon State's 2022 class, but one that has been around for a while is Gooding (ID) tight end Colston Loveland. Oregon State offered the 6-foot-5,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news