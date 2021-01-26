BeaversEdge - Beavers Add 2021 PWO WR Jeremiah Noga

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's pipeline to Hidden Valley High School got a little stronger on Tuesday afternoon as the Beavers picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Noga.

Noga, who was teammates with QB commit Sam Vidlak at HVHS, will join the Beavers as a part of the 2021 class. His addition comes less than 24 hours after the Beavers added another in-state PWO, 2021 West Linn athlete Gavin Gaines.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver is coming off a junior season where he and Vidlak were beyond in-sync as he recorded 76 receptions for 1331 yards and 17 touchdowns. His yards led all Oregon classifications and he was named first-team all-state as a junior.

While Noga may be coming in as a PWO, there's no question that he's a nice get for the Beavers as having another dynamic wide receiver is always a good thing. Plus, it's also a double-bonus that he and Vidlak have chemistry that spans many years.

