BeaversEdge - Beavers Add 2021 PWO WR Jeremiah Noga

Beavers Add 2021 PWO WR Jeremiah Noga
Oregon State's pipeline to Hidden Valley High School got a little stronger on Tuesday afternoon as the Beavers picked up a preferred walk-on commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Noga.
Noga, who was teammates with QB commit Sam Vidlak at HVHS, will join the Beavers as a part of the 2021 class. His addition comes less than 24 hours after the Beavers added another in-state PWO, 2021 West Linn athlete Gavin Gaines.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver is coming off a junior season where he and Vidlak were beyond in-sync as he recorded 76 receptions for 1331 yards and 17 touchdowns. His yards led all Oregon classifications and he was named first-team all-state as a junior.
While Noga may be coming in as a PWO, there's no question that he's a nice get for the Beavers as having another dynamic wide receiver is always a good thing. Plus, it's also a double-bonus that he and Vidlak have chemistry that spans many years.
Thank you Oregon State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity. Can’t wait to be a BEAVER! 🟠⚫️🦫 pic.twitter.com/FSyElQBYtB— Jeremiah Noga (@JeremiahNoga) January 26, 2021
Can’t wait for this next chapter together! Been throwing you TDs since the 2nd Grade. Excited for these next 4 years 🙏🏻 Go Beavs! https://t.co/Fd5kr2hlpO— Sam Vidlak (@SamVidlak7) January 26, 2021
