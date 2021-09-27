Baylor, Eldridge Earn Pac-12 Weekly Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Nathan Eldridge has been selected as the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

For Baylor, it is his first career Pac-12 honor while for Eldridge, it’s the second time he has been recognized as the Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Baylor, a Wharton, Texas native, ran for 158 yards in the Beavers’ 45-27 victory over USC Saturday night. He ran for eight first downs, and now leads all Pac-12 running backs with 22 this season.

On the year, he leads the Pac-12 averaging 105 rushing yards per game, totaling 422 over 61 carries. He’s also tied for the Pac-12 lead with seven rushing touchdowns.

Eldridge helped pave the way for Baylor’s ground attack, which paced OSU’s 322 total yards on the ground. QB Chance Nolan also passed for 213 yards and four scores.

Eldridge, an Anthem, Ariz., native was also named the Pac-12’s Offensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 30, 2020. Saturday’s game marked Eldridge’s 37th career collegiate start.

Baylor, Eldridge and the Beavers continue Pac-12 play Saturday when hosting Washington at Reser Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

OSU Athletics