 BeaversEdge - Recruit Reaction: Oregon State rolls over USC
Recruit Reaction: Oregon State rolls over USC

Oregon State left Los Angeles with a commanding 45-27 win over USC on Saturday night.

Many Oregon State recruits were keeping watch throughout the game, and had some great things to say about the performance.

"Complete dominance against USC and the flag happy officials," - Oregon State QB commit.

"Oregon State continues to show they are a program on the rise. I loved what I saw," - Oregon State offensive lineman commit.

See all the reactions on The Dam Board.

