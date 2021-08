Adley Rutschman Goes 2-for-4 In Triple-A Debut

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman didn't disappoint in his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night as he helped lead Norfolk to a 4-0 win over Memphis.

Recently tabbed as the best overall prospect in baseball, the 2019 first overall selection of the Orioles went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while also serving as catcher.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder's promotion to the Norfolk Tides comes after beginning the 2021 season at the Double-A level with the Bowie Baysox.

In 80 games with the Baysox this season, Rutschman hit .271 overall and recorded 18 home runs to go along with 16 doubles. He also walked 55 times, tallied 80 total hits, and had a slugging % of .508 and an on-base percentage of .392.

With Rustchman now at the Triple-A level and already showcasing how good he's going to be, it's just a matter of time before we see him make his debut with Baltimore at the MLB level...