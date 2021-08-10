Oregon State DL Isaac Hodgins Has Surgery, Expected To Miss Eight Weeks

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Smith Meets The Media | WATCH: Day 4 Practice Highlights

Oregon State junior defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins had surgery on his foot Monday following an injury during Saturday's practice and is expected to miss eight weeks, head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hodge will be a longer-term injury, and so, give or take eight weeks for his recovery," Smith said following practice on Tuesday.

The injury is a big blow as the 6-foot, 274-pounder is the Beavers' most seasoned and experienced defensive lineman. For his career, he's tallied 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

For a team that has struggled to kickstart the D-Line play during the Smith era, this setback will require multiple guys stepping up their play to help buoy the team in Hodgins' absence

"This is college football, and you need guys to step up when needed," Smith said. "So we're counting on those guys on the d-line to step up for us."

If Hodgins' eight-week recovery timeline holds, he would be looking to return somewhere in the vicinity of the Washington State game, which is OSU's sixth contest of the season.

However, they have a bye the following week before facing Utah on Oct. 23rd, so it'll be interesting to see how Hodgins' recovery timeline goes regarding the schedule.

With Hodgins on the shelf for the start of the 2021 campaign, the Beavers will be looking to players like Keonte Schad, Simon Sandberg, James Rawls, Thomas Sio, Tavis Shippen, Alexander Skelton, and Cody Anderson to help fill the void.