NUGGETS from Oregon State's Fourth Day of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up its fourth practice of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com has the complete breakdown in this nugget report!

- The biggest news to emerge from today's practice was the long-term injury outlook for defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins.

- The 6-foot, 274-pound junior suffered a foot injury on Saturday and head coach Jonathan Smith said today that Hodgins recently had surgery on said foot. While Smith didn't confirm which foot it was, he did say that the recovery timeline was approximately eight weeks and that they expect him back this season.

- For the second consecutive practice, the Oregon State football team donned shells (helmets, shoulder pads, and shorts) in anticipation of putting on full pads on Thursday.

- The Beavers will practice one more day with shells on Wednesday to complete the mandatory acclimation process before getting several days in with full pads before Saturday's scrimmage.

- Defensively, Omar Speights was all over the field today. His talent and ability as an inside linebacker are well-documented, but he looks to have taken a step forward in the offseason. It seems like he's a step quicker out there and there were several plays today where he really laid the lumber.

- I really like where tight end Luke Musgrave is at heading into the start of the season. With Teagan Quitoriano still on the shelf, Musgrave has really stepped up and become a reliable target for whomever the Beavers have had under center. Several times during Tuesday's session he was to make very physical and tough catches through contact, while also being able to get out and get downfield as a deep threat.

- Speaking of Musgrave, he seemed to have a really strong rapport with quarterback Sam Noyer. The two connected many times throughout today's session and that's an intriguing storyline that I'm going to be watching closely over the coming days/weeks.

- Speaking of Noyer, he had himself a day out there. He was in rhythm from the first whistle and was about as solid as you could be from a completion % standpoint....

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Simon Sandberg

DT - Thomas Sio

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Avery Roberts

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright

DB - Ron Hardage III

DB - Alton Julian

DB - Akili Arnold

- A look at the first-team offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Jake Levengood

C - Nathan Eldridge

RG - Nous Keobounnam

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Sam Noyer

RB - Deshaun Fenwick

WR - Trevon Bradford

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison / Zeriah Beason

WR - Tyjon Lindsey / Champ Flemings

TE - Luke Musgrave

- In terms of other injury news...

