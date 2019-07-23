PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Pac-12 Media Day is set to kick off from Hollywood on Wednesday and BeaversEdge.com gives you a rundown of when each coach and respective players take the stage.

With Oregon State starting off the kicking off this years' festivities following commissioner Larry Scott's opening address, we won't have to wait long to hear from second year head coach Jonathan Smith and preseason award watch list nominees Isaiah Hodgins and Jermar Jefferson.

There's little doubt that the Beavers' strength heading into the 2019 season is their offense, which is loaded with talented playmakers. With Smith and Co. picking their best two offensive players to represent Oregon State, it sends a strong message that the Beavers are very confident in their offense this season.

With the Pac-12 choosing to put all 12 teams into a one day format rather than extending the event over multiple days like many other power five conferences, the day is split into two sessions.

The Pac-12 North will run from approximately 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m before taking a brief intermission and picking up with the south starting at 1:20 p.m., and concluding at 4:30.

Stay with BeaversEdge.com throughout Pac-12 Media Day as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter will be live from Hollywood.

PAC-12 Media Day Preview Content

Link

Watch each Pac-12 head coach's live press conference