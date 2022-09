PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).

That proved to be the right call as Colletto took the direct snap and ran it in for the score that gave the Beavers their first 2-0 start since 2014.

It capped a wild final stretch of the game that featured three lead changes in the final 1:50.

Chance Nolan threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison with 1:50 remaining to put Oregon State ahead 29-26 on the 2-point conversion.

Jake Haener needed just 45 seconds to answer, completing a 45-yard pass to Jalen Moreno-Cropper that set up the go-ahead 4-yard score to Erik Brooks with 1:05 to play.

Abraham Montano missed the extra point and the Beavers had a chance to tie it with a field goal or win it with a TD.

A 28-yard pass from Nolan to Luke Musgrave got the ball to the 14 and then a pass interference call set up the final decision for Smith and the game-winning score.

Nolan finished 14 for 27 for 219 yards and a TD.

Colletto ran for two scores and Silas Bolden and Deshaun Fenwick also had TD runs for Oregon State.

Jordan Mims ran for 122 yards and two scores, and Haener threw for 360 yards for the Bulldogs, who were seeking their first 2-0 start since 2013.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers won for the first time in six trips to Fresno State and got through a tricky opening stretch against Boise State and Fresno State with two wins.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Montana State next Saturday.

AP