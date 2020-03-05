“I’m going to Oregon State with Brandon soon,” said Grayes. “I was thinking about it before they offered me, then when they offered me I knew for sure I had to go see what they are doing there and see what it is like.”

Grayes recently added an offer from Oregon State, and is already planning on making a trip out to Corvallis with his teammate Brandon Buckner , who is also being heavily recruited by the Beavs.

Oregon State has dipped into Chandler, Arizona for plenty of targets on the recruiting trail, and the latest prospect to appear on the Beavers' radar is 2022 wide receiver Kyion Grayes .

Grayes is being recruited by Coach "Fense," or Kefense Hynson and coach Trent Bray, who surprised him with the offer over the phone.

“Coach Hynson sent me his number on twitter and told me to give him a call,” Grayes said. “When I called he actually wasn’t available, so coach Bray reached out to me with a surprise. It felt great. Oregon State is a big offer.”



Grayes was already pondering over a visit to Oregon State, but knew he had to go after the offer came in. Though it will only be his second college visit, he knows what he will be looking for.

“I have never been to Oregon, so it is going to be a great experience,” Grayes told BeaversEdge. “I want to see the campus and see what all they are working with.”

Grayes still has two full high school seasons ahead of him and has huge goals that he wants to accomplish before those are over.

“Before I leave Chandler, I want to be the top receiver that has ever come out of there,” Grayes said.

With five offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas already under his belt, Grayes is in a great spot already with a bright future ahead.