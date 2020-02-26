Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Chandler (AZ) playmaker Brandon Buckner has held an offer from Oregon State since May of last year, and is hearing from the staff on a daily basis. With family ties to the school and current players reaching out, it was only a matter of time until Buckner decided to make a trip to Corvallis.

Buckner confirmed with BeaversEdge that he will be on campus from March 13-15th, and even already has a commitment date around his birthday (September 13th) in sight.

“My recruiting process is going pretty good,” Buckner said. “I definitely have a time where I want to commit and I am talking to some good schools.”