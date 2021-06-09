2022 OLB Hudson Cedarland Talks Oregon State Visit
The Oregon State football program is in the midst of a busy June as they're hosting a bevy of prospective recruits over the next few weeks with the hope that they'll be able to make lasting impressions that will lead to more commitments in the 2022 class.
This past weekend, 2022 outside linebacker Hudson Cedarland (WA) visited Corvallis and was among the first recruits the Beavers had hosted in well over a calendar year.
"My OSU visit went really well," Cedarland said. "I really enjoyed meeting the coaching staff and players and getting to get a chance to see what it would be like if I were to be a Beaver."
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has recently seen his recruitment pick up steam recently as he received his first college offer from Oregon State back in March, followed by a May offer from Washington State.
Since his OSU offer, Cedarland has kept in close contact with linebackers coach Trent Bray and after getting the chance to meet with him in person this past weekend, he really likes what the Beavers can offer and what they're building towards.
