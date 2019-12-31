The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

As attention continues to turn to the 2021 recruiting class, Oxnard (CA) outside linebacker Devin Aupiu is a player that Oregon State fans will want to keep an eye on.

The 6-foot-4, 200 pound playmaker is being recruited by multiple schools such as USC, Kansas, Utah, Washington State and Oregon State, and is ready for his turn after wrapping up a successful junior season.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Aupiu said. "I have been hearing from some schools on twitter and things like that. It has been a lot of good lucks and congratulations from college coaches."

