Four-star 2021 TE Brock Bowers Staying In Touch With Oregon State, Others
After seeing his recruitment blow up in 2019, Napa (CA) tight end Brock Bowers will be a name that schools across the country will be keeping an eye on for the foreseeable future.
Rated the number 4 tight end in the country by Rivals and the 101st best player overall, Bowers has garnered attention from top programs and is ready to enter the next chapter of his recruitment as the 2020 class winds down.
"I like where I am right now with my recruitment," Bowers said. "I like the spot that I am in. I hear from Oregon State, Washington, Georgia, LSU, and those are probably the ones I hear from the most."
