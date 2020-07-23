2021 OL Elia Migao Expands On Top 6, Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!Some were surprised on Monday when Temecula (CA) offensive guard Elia Migao released a top six that featured Oregon State, Michigan State, San Diego...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news