News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 11:59:44 -0600') }} football Edit

5 reasons why Smith's extension is important for Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith agreeing to a three-year contract extension that keeps him as OSU's leader through the 2025 season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slau...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}